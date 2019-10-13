Lane closed on portion of Route 30 in Springettsbury Township
A portion of Route 30 westbound will be reduced to a single lane along the bridge spanning Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, according to a news release.
The left passing lane of Route 30 westbound at the bridge will be closed due to a damaged beam discovered during a routine inspection, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The lane will be closed at least through next week, and delays are expected, PennDOT said.
PennDOT advises motorists should be aware and drive with caution through the area.
— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/13/lane-closed-portion-route-30-springettsbury-township/3968622002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.