A portion of Route 30 westbound will be reduced to a single lane along the bridge spanning Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, according to a news release.

The left passing lane of Route 30 westbound at the bridge will be closed due to a damaged beam discovered during a routine inspection, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The lane will be closed at least through next week, and delays are expected, PennDOT said.

PennDOT advises motorists should be aware and drive with caution through the area.

