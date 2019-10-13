Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A 30-year-old man was charged with criminal homicide in relation to a shooting that took place Sunday morning, according to a press release.

Police were called to the scene of a shooting around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the 100 block of Sunset Drive in West Manheim Township, West Manheim Township Police said in the release.

A 26-year-old woman who was inside the residence was found dead. The man who was arrested lived inside the residence where the shooting took place, the release stated.

West Manheim Township Police are investigating, along with Penn Township Police and the York County Forensic Unit.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

