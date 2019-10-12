police logo (Photo: John A. Pavoncello)

A motorcycle accident at the intersection of Bowser and Steltz roads in Shrewsbury Township late Saturday afternoon resulted in injuries, said a York County 911 supervisor, but it's unknown if they are serious or minor.

The accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, the dispatcher reported, and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Pennsylvania State Police is responding to the incident, according to York County 911.

Check back for updates as this story is developing.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/10/12/motorcycle-accident-injuries-shrewsbury-twp/3961866002/