Motorcycle accident with injuries in Shrewsbury Twp.
A motorcycle accident at the intersection of Bowser and Steltz roads in Shrewsbury Township late Saturday afternoon resulted in injuries, said a York County 911 supervisor, but it's unknown if they are serious or minor.
The accident was reported at 4:43 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, the dispatcher reported, and involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Pennsylvania State Police is responding to the incident, according to York County 911.
Check back for updates as this story is developing.
