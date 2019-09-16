Buy Photo Select Specialty Hospital, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, is moving from York Hospital to a new location. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Select Specialty Hospital in York will soon be moving to its new, permanent location within UPMC Memorial Hospital.

Select Specialty Hospital will transfer all patients from its current space in WellSpan York Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

The transfer to UPMC Memorial, at 1701 Innovation Drive, will begin at 9 a.m., and a new patient will be transported every 15 minutes, officials said.

Lauren Donahoe, the chief executive officer, said that while the hospital's team is working on the move, they will be admitting new patients to the current location until Monday, Sept. 23.

"We've had that planned and scheduled for weeks now," Donahoe said. "We've had a pretty robust communication plan."

Select Specialty Hospital, focusing on the health and recovery of patients formerly in the intensive care unit, will have 23 rooms under the same roof as UPMC Memorial.

While the number of rooms will stay the same from the old to new location, all rooms will now be private.

"Private rooms have always been out goal," Donahoe said.

In addition, Select Specialty Hospital's new space will also have a designated therapy room, high observation unit and negative pressure room.

