LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Allen, John

Eckenrode, William

Garrett, Audrey

Kroll, George

Lease, Doris

McHenry, John

Olphin, Arthur

Shriner, Charles

Smotkin, Mina

Tarlton, Charles

White, Betty

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/09/16/local-obituaries-monday-sept-16/2336659001/