Births for Monday, Sept. 16
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Lisette Mojer and Nathan Cordero: of York, Sept. 11, a daughter.
Vienna (Smallwood) and Timothy Berry: of York, Sept. 12, a son.
Amy (Myers) and Mitchell Sweitzer: of Glenville, Sept. 12, a daughter.
Kristen (Glenn) and Brent Gregory: of York, Sept. 12, a son.
Dori (Shade) and Randy Brown: of Mount Wolf, Sept. 13, a daughter.
Rairis (Ortiz) Carter and Stephen Freeland: of Manchester, Sept. 13, a boy.
Samantha (Tompakov) and Francisco Alvelo: of York, Sept. 14, a girl.
