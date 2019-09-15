LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Lisette Mojer and Nathan Cordero: of York, Sept. 11, a daughter.

Vienna (Smallwood) and Timothy Berry: of York, Sept. 12, a son.

Amy (Myers) and Mitchell Sweitzer: of Glenville, Sept. 12, a daughter.

Kristen (Glenn) and Brent Gregory: of York, Sept. 12, a son.

Dori (Shade) and Randy Brown: of Mount Wolf, Sept. 13, a daughter.

Rairis (Ortiz) Carter and Stephen Freeland: of Manchester, Sept. 13, a boy.

Samantha (Tompakov) and Francisco Alvelo: of York, Sept. 14, a girl.

