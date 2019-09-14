PHOTOS: Two injured on York Fair's Giant Wheel ride
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Two people were injured on the ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Two people were injured on the ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Two people were injured on the ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Two people were injured on the ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Two people were injured on the ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Two people were injured on the ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair CEO Bryan Blair addresses the media Saturday, Sept. 14, after an accident on a fair ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair CEO Bryan Blair addresses the media Saturday, Sept. 14, after an accident on a fair ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Two people were injured on the ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Two people were injured on the ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Two people were injured on the ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Two people were injured on the ride the night before. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Fair
An unidentified man appears to inspect the Giant Wheel ride at the York Fair Saturday, Sept. 14, while an unidentified security worker looks on. Dawn J. Sagert photo
An unidentified man appears to inspect the Giant Wheel ride at the York Fair Saturday, Sept. 14, while an unidentified security worker looks on. Dawn J. Sagert photo
An unidentified man looks up at the Giant Wheel ride Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Dawn J. Sagert photo
An unidentified man looks up at the Giant Wheel ride Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Dawn J. Sagert photo
The Giant Wheel ride is seen Saturday, Sept. 14, at the York Fair. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Fair in West Manchester Township, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night following an incident on the Giant Wheel ride at the York Fair.

    The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sept. 13, resulting in injuries to both of the individuals, who were taken to York Hospital for evaluation, according to a news release from the fair.

    Emergency personnel including the York Fair EMS, York Fair Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and fair management responded immediately, the release states.

    At a news conference at noon Saturday at the fairgrounds, York Fair CEO Bryan Blair said one person fell from a car on the Giant Wheel around 8 p.m. Friday. He said the other person didn’t fall, but he couldn’t confirm Saturday whether the person was on the ride or on the ground,according to the Associated Press.

    More: One injured on York Fair ride

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agricultural division of ride inspection began its inspection Friday night, and the ride will not operate until cleared, according to the news release.

    Sunday is the final day of the 2019 York Fair.

    More: DA drops case against Md. man who had wife leashed at York Fair

    More: Your guide to the 2019 York Fair

    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Geovoni Amoriello, 7, of York Township, makes his way out of the Hofbrahuas at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Geovoni Amoriello, 7, of York Township, makes his way out of the Hofbrahuas at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    From left, siblings Aidan Myers, 9, Mikayla Myers, 10, and Aubrey Myers, 9, all of Jackson Township, ride the Cliff Hanger at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    From left, siblings Aidan Myers, 9, Mikayla Myers, 10, and Aubrey Myers, 9, all of Jackson Township, ride the Cliff Hanger at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    The Cliff Hanger at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    The Cliff Hanger at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Makenna Ness, 6, left, of Dover, and Jayonna Jennings, 7, of West York Borough, ride the Scrambler at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Makenna Ness, 6, left, of Dover, and Jayonna Jennings, 7, of West York Borough, ride the Scrambler at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Henlee Brown, 4, of York City, holds his prize fish at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Henlee Brown, 4, of York City, holds his prize fish at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    From right, Ashley and Dan Beshore, of East Manchester Township, walk with their son Preston, 2, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    From right, Ashley and Dan Beshore, of East Manchester Township, walk with their son Preston, 2, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    One of three sets of twin spot lights, representing the twin towers, beams into the sky at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    One of three sets of twin spot lights, representing the twin towers, beams into the sky at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Stoney Lonesome performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Behind a Penn Township ambulance, one of three sets of twin spot lights, representing the twin towers, beams into the sky at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Behind a Penn Township ambulance, one of three sets of twin spot lights, representing the twin towers, beams into the sky at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Three sets of spotlight beams, each representing the twin towers, intersect in the sky at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Three sets of spotlight beams, each representing the twin towers, intersect in the sky at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Audience members react as Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Audience members react as Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Dave Bray USA performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Sign language interpreter Deb Moul, of Hellam Township, works as Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. This year marks 20 years that Moul has has worked at the fair. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Sign language interpreter Deb Moul, of Hellam Township, works as Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. This year marks 20 years that Moul has has worked at the fair. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Audience members react as Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Audience members react as Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Shatter X performs during 'Let Freedom Ring,' a 9/11 tribute concert, at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    An apple cinnamon funnel cake during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    An apple cinnamon funnel cake during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    From left, Etienne Jackson, 14, Zyairah Collins, 6, Eionna Collier, 6, and Aliyah Grigsby, 14, all of Harrisburg, react as they ride The Sea Ray during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    From left, Etienne Jackson, 14, Zyairah Collins, 6, Eionna Collier, 6, and Aliyah Grigsby, 14, all of Harrisburg, react as they ride The Sea Ray during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Riders climb the walls as they perform in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Riders climb the walls as they perform in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fair goers look on at Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, as she rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Fair goers look on at Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, as she rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Donna and Steve Welty, of Spring Garden Township, look on at Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, and her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Donna and Steve Welty, of Spring Garden Township, look on at Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, and her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Mobile Glass Studios demonstrates the art of blowing glass during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Mobile Glass Studios demonstrates the art of blowing glass during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Fair goers look on at Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, as she rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Fair goers look on at Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, as she rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Southern Hollow Boer Goat, Honey, rests with her babies, Moon and Roger, during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Moon and Roger were born September 5. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Mobile Glass Studios demonstrates the art of blowing glass during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Mobile Glass Studios demonstrates the art of blowing glass during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Goat Mountain during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Goat Mountain during York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Edgar Fahs Smith STEAM Academy third and fourth graders look on from above during a performance in the Wild Wheels Thrill Arena at York Fair in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Liam Byrne, 2, of Baltimore, left, and Elijah James Shughart, 3, of Carlisle, haul a fire extinguisher during the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Neal Snyder, creator of the show, lends a hand. The show invites children from the audience to participate in firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
    Liam Byrne, 2, of Baltimore, left, and Elijah James Shughart, 3, of Carlisle, haul a fire extinguisher during the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Neal Snyder, creator of the show, lends a hand. The show invites children from the audience to participate in firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Sophia Nevaeh Lynn, 3, of Dover Township, completes the smoke house crawl during the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
    Sophia Nevaeh Lynn, 3, of Dover Township, completes the smoke house crawl during the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Chloe Owens, 4, of Thomasville, participates in the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
    Chloe Owens, 4, of Thomasville, participates in the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Abby Wilt of East Berlin, left, and Chloe Owens of Thomasville, both 4, spray a simulated fire with the help of Neal Snyder, "fire chief" of the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in firefighting tasks. Snyder, of Clermont, Fl., developed the show. Bill Kalina photo
    Abby Wilt of East Berlin, left, and Chloe Owens of Thomasville, both 4, spray a simulated fire with the help of Neal Snyder, "fire chief" of the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in firefighting tasks. Snyder, of Clermont, Fl., developed the show. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Elijah James Shughart, 3, of Carlisle, takes aim from the water cannon tower at the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
    Elijah James Shughart, 3, of Carlisle, takes aim from the water cannon tower at the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Liam Byrne, 2, of Baltimore, reacts after helping douse a simulated fire at the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
    Liam Byrne, 2, of Baltimore, reacts after helping douse a simulated fire at the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Neal Snyder, "fire chief" of the Firefighter Training Show, directs children participants at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Snyder, of Clermont, Fl., developed the show. Bill Kalina photo
    Neal Snyder, "fire chief" of the Firefighter Training Show, directs children participants at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Snyder, of Clermont, Fl., developed the show. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Ascending to the water cannon tower are Liam Byrne, 2, of Baltimore, left, and Elijah James Shughart, 3, of Carlisle, at the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo
    Ascending to the water cannon tower are Liam Byrne, 2, of Baltimore, left, and Elijah James Shughart, 3, of Carlisle, at the Firefighter Training Show at the York Fair Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. The show invites children from the audience to participate in simulated firefighting tasks. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Jill Lutz of Red Lion helps her son Rowan, 3, overcome his fear of petting a goat at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
    Jill Lutz of Red Lion helps her son Rowan, 3, overcome his fear of petting a goat at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Olivia Carbaugh, 7, of Airville, leads her baby Holstein to the show ring to participate in the Kiddie Class exhibition at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. The Kiddie Class gives many children their first experience in the show ring. Bill Kalina photo
    Olivia Carbaugh, 7, of Airville, leads her baby Holstein to the show ring to participate in the Kiddie Class exhibition at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. The Kiddie Class gives many children their first experience in the show ring. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Cameron Nyholm, Jr., 2, and his father Cameron spend time at a classic tractor exhibit in the The Livestock Arena at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
    Cameron Nyholm, Jr., 2, and his father Cameron spend time at a classic tractor exhibit in the The Livestock Arena at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Brooke Bortner of Sunnybend Farm near Thomasville leads a Holstein to the show ring at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
    Brooke Bortner of Sunnybend Farm near Thomasville leads a Holstein to the show ring at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    York County Sheriff's Office Honor Guardsman Sgt. Justin Koller talks with the West York Marching Band color guard members before the parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
    York County Sheriff's Office Honor Guardsman Sgt. Justin Koller talks with the West York Marching Band color guard members before the parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Hannah Grace Ness, 3, prepares to walk the parade route with her brothers along with Station 51 fire personnel during a parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
    Hannah Grace Ness, 3, prepares to walk the parade route with her brothers along with Station 51 fire personnel during a parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Vintage police cars were part of the parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
    Vintage police cars were part of the parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Annette Lovell of Lovell's Maple Spring Farm in Linden, Pa., leads rams to a show at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
    Annette Lovell of Lovell's Maple Spring Farm in Linden, Pa., leads rams to a show at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Hadley Thompson, 4, of Dover Township, prepares to enter the show ring with a 6-month-old Holstein during the Kiddie Class event at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. The noncompetitive Kiddie Class gives children a first experience in the show ring. Bill Kalina photo
    Hadley Thompson, 4, of Dover Township, prepares to enter the show ring with a 6-month-old Holstein during the Kiddie Class event at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. The noncompetitive Kiddie Class gives children a first experience in the show ring. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Jenna Morris, 14, of Fawn Grove, tends a friend's Holstein while watching events in the show ring at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
    Jenna Morris, 14, of Fawn Grove, tends a friend's Holstein while watching events in the show ring at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Siblings, from left, Autumn, 8; her twin Summer, 8, and Elijah Jones, 11, of Manchester Township, pet a goat at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo
    Siblings, from left, Autumn, 8; her twin Summer, 8, and Elijah Jones, 11, of Manchester Township, pet a goat at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. The Livestock Arena featured youth dairy cattle showmanship during the day. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Emma Wilt, 6, rides the York County 4-H Swine Club float during a parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo
    Emma Wilt, 6, rides the York County 4-H Swine Club float during a parade honoring emergency responders at the York Fair Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    York County District Attorney's Office detectives play games at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year, detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
    York County District Attorney's Office detectives play games at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year, detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    York County District Attorney's Office detectives play games at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year, detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
    York County District Attorney's Office detectives play games at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year, detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    York County District Attorney's Office Detective Paul Pelaia plays a fishing game at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
    York County District Attorney's Office Detective Paul Pelaia plays a fishing game at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Balloon dart operator Jamie Willard presents his game to York County District Attorney's Office detectives at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
    Balloon dart operator Jamie Willard presents his game to York County District Attorney's Office detectives at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    "Shoot the Star" operator Patrick Dineen shows how he successfully obliterated the target to York County District Attorney's Office Detective Scott James at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Deggeller Attractions concessions worker Dale Negus, Jr. reacts in the background. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
    "Shoot the Star" operator Patrick Dineen shows how he successfully obliterated the target to York County District Attorney's Office Detective Scott James at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Deggeller Attractions concessions worker Dale Negus, Jr. reacts in the background. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    York County District Attorney's Office Detective Paul Pelaia takes a shot while Detective Scott James reacts to his while testing a basketball shooting game at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
    York County District Attorney's Office Detective Paul Pelaia takes a shot while Detective Scott James reacts to his while testing a basketball shooting game at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    York County District Attorney's Office Detectives, from left, Paul Pelaia, George Wasilko and Scott James walk the York Fair with Deggeller Attractions Concession Manager Dale Negus and Dales's son Dale, Jr., right, at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
    York County District Attorney's Office Detectives, from left, Paul Pelaia, George Wasilko and Scott James walk the York Fair with Deggeller Attractions Concession Manager Dale Negus and Dales's son Dale, Jr., right, at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    York County District Attorney's Office Detective Paul Pelaia takes a turn at a water gun shooting game at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
    York County District Attorney's Office Detective Paul Pelaia takes a turn at a water gun shooting game at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Workers construct rides on the York Fair midway Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
    Workers construct rides on the York Fair midway Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Workers construct the Yo-Yo ride at the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
    Workers construct the Yo-Yo ride at the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Deggeller Attractions employees Niclaas Pieterse, left, and Gary Dixon construct the Cliff Hanger ride at the York Fair midway Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
    Deggeller Attractions employees Niclaas Pieterse, left, and Gary Dixon construct the Cliff Hanger ride at the York Fair midway Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    York County District Attorney's Office Detectives George Wasilko, left, and Scott James play "Ring a Duck" with Deggeller Attractions concessions manager Dale Negus reacts at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo
    York County District Attorney's Office Detectives George Wasilko, left, and Scott James play "Ring a Duck" with Deggeller Attractions concessions manager Dale Negus reacts at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Each year detectives for the DA's office walk the fair with game managers and play all the attractions to verify their fairness. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Fair Play employee Jane Van Helsdingen unloads oversized teddy bears while preparing a basketball shooting game for the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The South African has been traveling with the amusement company. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
    Fair Play employee Jane Van Helsdingen unloads oversized teddy bears while preparing a basketball shooting game for the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The South African has been traveling with the amusement company. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Rutters employees Cindy Johnson, top, and Cara Woloohogian place signage and decorations inside the York Expo Arena Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The signs name the registered guernseys which will be on display at the arena during the fair. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
    Rutters employees Cindy Johnson, top, and Cara Woloohogian place signage and decorations inside the York Expo Arena Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The signs name the registered guernseys which will be on display at the arena during the fair. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    West York Borough employee John Love uses a line striper to paint a pedestrian walkway across North Highland Avenue, adjacent to the York Fairgrounds, in preparation for the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Additional vehicle directional lines will be painted on the road before the event. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
    West York Borough employee John Love uses a line striper to paint a pedestrian walkway across North Highland Avenue, adjacent to the York Fairgrounds, in preparation for the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Additional vehicle directional lines will be painted on the road before the event. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Ram Attractions employees, from left, Olivia Worley, Natasha Martin and Tessa Lee dine on Hot Spot Diner fare during a break while preparing the food trailer at the York Fair midway Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
    Ram Attractions employees, from left, Olivia Worley, Natasha Martin and Tessa Lee dine on Hot Spot Diner fare during a break while preparing the food trailer at the York Fair midway Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    J.R.'s London Broil employee Marta Cruz works with owner J.R. Walters while setting up for the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
    J.R.'s London Broil employee Marta Cruz works with owner J.R. Walters while setting up for the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Workers construct the Riptide roller coaster at the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
    Workers construct the Riptide roller coaster at the York Fair Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Deggeller Attractions employee Augie Mendez works on the Zero Gravity ride as the York Fair midway took shape Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo
    Deggeller Attractions employee Augie Mendez works on the Zero Gravity ride as the York Fair midway took shape Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The York Fair opens Friday and runs through Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Laurissa Metz, 9, stretches to feed a goat with her grandfather Art Metz at the Goat Mountain attraction at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. They are from Spring Grove. Bill Kalina photo
    Laurissa Metz, 9, stretches to feed a goat with her grandfather Art Metz at the Goat Mountain attraction at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. They are from Spring Grove. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Jay Campbell of Stewartstown sits his grandson Cam Gieb, 2, of Elizabethtown, on the tire of the Barely Tame monster truck at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. It was Cam's first visit to the fair. Bill Kalina photo
    Jay Campbell of Stewartstown sits his grandson Cam Gieb, 2, of Elizabethtown, on the tire of the Barely Tame monster truck at the York Fair Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. It was Cam's first visit to the fair. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
      Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/09/14/two-injured-giant-wheel-ride-york-fair/2324201001/