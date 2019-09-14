Two people were sent to the hospital Friday night following an incident on the Giant Wheel ride at the York Fair.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sept. 13, resulting in injuries to both of the individuals, who were taken to York Hospital for evaluation, according to a news release from the fair.

Emergency personnel including the York Fair EMS, York Fair Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and fair management responded immediately, the release states.

At a news conference at noon Saturday at the fairgrounds, York Fair CEO Bryan Blair said one person fell from a car on the Giant Wheel around 8 p.m. Friday. He said the other person didn’t fall, but he couldn’t confirm Saturday whether the person was on the ride or on the ground,according to the Associated Press.

More: One injured on York Fair ride

The Pennsylvania Department of Agricultural division of ride inspection began its inspection Friday night, and the ride will not operate until cleared, according to the news release.

Sunday is the final day of the 2019 York Fair.

More: DA drops case against Md. man who had wife leashed at York Fair

More: Your guide to the 2019 York Fair

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/09/14/two-injured-giant-wheel-ride-york-fair/2324201001/