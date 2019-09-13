Buy Photo Dozens of emergency responders were sent to a barn fire in the 4600 block of East Prospect Road in Lower Windsor Township Friday, Sept .13. Christopher Dornblaser photo. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Multiple fire services are responding to a barn fire in Lower Windsor Township.

The fire, which is in the 4600 block of East Prospect Road, was reported about 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen about two miles away.

There were more than three dozen units at the scene of the fire as of about 2:15 p.m., according to York County 911.

