Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Crews responding to barn fire in Lower Windsor Twp.
The fire, which is in the 4600 block of East Prospect Road, was reported about 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Crews responding to barn fire in Lower Windsor Twp.
Multiple fire services are responding to a barn fire in Lower Windsor Township.
The fire, which is in the 4600 block of East Prospect Road, was reported about 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Smoke from the blaze could be seen about two miles away.
There were more than three dozen units at the scene of the fire as of about 2:15 p.m., according to York County 911.
Check back later for updates.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/09/13/crews-responding-barn-fire-lower-windsor-twp/2313053001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.