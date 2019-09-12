LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Chanthou Preap: of York, September 9, a daughter.

Kelsey Turek and Andrew Trish: of York, September 11, a daughter.

Kimberly (Colvin) and Stephen Schneider: of Stewartstown, September 11, a son.

