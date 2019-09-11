Buy Photo Housing logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The housing market for York County continued to stay hot through August, according to the latest report from the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties.

About 4,255 homes were sold during the first eight months of 2019 in York County, a 3% increase from last year, according to statistics.

Additionally, the median sales price in York County reached $182,500, a 4% increase from last year.

Heather Kreiger, the president of RAYAC, attributes the stable housing market to high demand from buyers and a low inventory in houses available.

"The inventory shortage paired with high buyer demand has lead to a fast-moving market with sellers receiving higher offer prices for their homes," Kreiger said.

Southern York County School District showed the highest median sale prices in 2019 thus far.

The district with the second highest median sale price was South Eastern.

Southern York was up 5% from last year's median sale price, while prices in South Eastern rose 20% from 2018.

While some districts saw promising numbers, others saw negative growth.

Central York saw a 5% decrease from last year's median sales price and an 11% drop in the number of houses sold. It was the only district where sales prices dropped compared to last year.

In May, records were broken when it was reported that the median time a house in the county stayed on the market before sale was 17 days.

“The trends that we have been seeing throughout the year continued to remain true in the month of August," Kreiger said.

