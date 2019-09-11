. (Photo: .)

Lanes will be closed on Interstate 83 just north of the York County line this weekend, according to PennDOT.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that paving work between Exit 41A, Camp Hill, and the South Bridge over the Susquehanna River will start Friday, Sept. 13.

The work in Cumberland County will begin at midnight Friday and will be finished by 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, according to the release.

Both northbound and southbound lanes will be affected, PennDOT said.

Contractors will be closing the two lanes adjacent to the barrier and then switch to the right two lanes, the release states.

PennDOT said there will also be short-term closures to and from Exit 40B for New Cumberland.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/09/11/lane-closures-set-83-weekend/2292812001/