Mosquitoes in Hanover, York City and Fairview and Manchester townships have tested positive for West Nile virus, according a York County news release.

The mosquito samples were collected Thursday, Sept. 5, and the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program and state Department of Environmental Protection are testing additional samples and reducing larval populations in those areas.

These are the fourth samples in York County to test positive for West Nile virus in 2019.

A mosquito sample collected in York City on Aug. 29 tested positive for the virus, and before that, a mosquito sample collected July 29 in Springettsbury Township and an American crow collected Aug. 5 in Hanover also tested positive.

The best way to control the mosquito population is for residents and property owners to clean up debris on their property and eliminate standing or stagnant water that collects in swimming pools, discarded tires or other containers, according to the news release.

York County residents should take precautions when spending time outdoors, such as wearing insect repellent or bringing a portable fan outside to keep mosquitoes away.

Residents who have concerns about mosquitoes in their area can submit a report through the Pennsylvania West Nile virus website at westnile.state.pa.us or contact the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program by calling 717-840-2375 or emailinLMGraybill@yorkcountypa.gov.

Lee Graybill, program administrator for the county's mosquito surveillance program, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.

