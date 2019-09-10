Local obituaries for Tuesday, Sept. 10
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Bailey, Darlene
Bankert, Cynthia
Dietz, Hilda
Ensminger, Beth
Hake, Kenneth
Hall, Edward
Killion, Debra
Shenberger, Grayce
Tomasulo, AnneMarie
Updegraff, Debra
Wolfe, Levering
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/09/10/local-obituaries-tuesday-sept-10/2268152001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.