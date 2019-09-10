LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Brooke Emig and Matthew Steele: of York, Sept. 8, a daughter.

Emma Hess: of York, Sept. 8, a daughter.

Abigail (Mamet) and Tyler Null: of York, Sept. 8, a son.

Kristi (Folckomer) and Jason Kalentji: of Windsor, Sept. 9, a daughter.

