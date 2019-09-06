LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Hurricane Dorian howled over North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday – a much weaker but still dangerous version of the storm that wreaked havoc in the Bahamas – flooding homes in the low-lying ribbon of islands and throwing a scare into year-round residents who tried to tough it out.

Its winds down to 90 mph (145 kph), the Category 1 hurricane lashed communities with wind, rain and floodwaters as it hugged the islands. Around midmorning, it blew ashore at Cape Hatteras, making its first landfall on the U.S. mainland.

“It’s bad,” Ann Warner, who owns Howard’s Pub on Ocracoke Island, said by telephone. “The water came up to the inside of our bottom floor, which has never had water.” She said a skylight blew out and whitecaps coursed through her front yard and underneath her elevated house.

“We’re safe,” Warner added. “But it’s certainly a mess.”

Another Ocracoke Island resident, bookshop owner Leslie Lanier, texted: “We are flooding like crazy. It is in the houses, and there will be more before it stops.”

PHOTOS: Dorian's path of destruction
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The stormâ€™s devastation has come into sharper focus as the death toll climbed to 20 and many people emerged from shelters to check on their homes. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)
Extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The stormâ€™s devastation has come into sharper focus as the death toll climbed to 20 and many people emerged from shelters to check on their homes. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi) Gonzalo Gaudenzi, AP
Fullscreen
Women cover their heads with palmetto leaves as they rest on the road, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, near High Rock in Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The women are walking to the town of High Rock to look for their relatives. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Women cover their heads with palmetto leaves as they rest on the road, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, near High Rock in Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The women are walking to the town of High Rock to look for their relatives. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Ramon Espinosa, AP
Fullscreen
Brennamae Cooper, right, cries and hugs a friend after finding themselves walking in opposite directions, one escaping the destruction of Hurricane Dorian and the other on the way to search for her relatives, on a shattered road near the town of High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa)
Brennamae Cooper, right, cries and hugs a friend after finding themselves walking in opposite directions, one escaping the destruction of Hurricane Dorian and the other on the way to search for her relatives, on a shattered road near the town of High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa) Ramon Espinosa, AP
Fullscreen
The extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)
The extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi) Gonzalo Gaudenzi, AP
Fullscreen
A rainbow rises over the extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)
A rainbow rises over the extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi) Gonzalo Gaudenzi, AP
Fullscreen
Personal items and debris lay scattered in the extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)
Personal items and debris lay scattered in the extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi) Gonzalo Gaudenzi, AP
Fullscreen
Haitian Burris Filburt, right, and another man stand on the extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)
Haitian Burris Filburt, right, and another man stand on the extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi) Gonzalo Gaudenzi, AP
Fullscreen
The extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi)
The extensive damage and destruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian is seen in The Mudd, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. The Mudd was built by thousands of Haitian migrants over decades. It was razed in a matter of hours by Dorian, which reduced it to piles of splintered plywood and two-by-fours 4 and 5 feet deep, spread over an area equal to several football fields. (AP Photo/Gonzalo Gaudenzi) Gonzalo Gaudenzi, AP
Fullscreen
This satellite photo combo provided by Maxar Technologies, shows Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco, Bahamas, almost a year before the passage of Hurricane Dorian, top, and the same area on Sept. 5, 2019, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, bottom. (Satellite image Â©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP)
This satellite photo combo provided by Maxar Technologies, shows Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco, Bahamas, almost a year before the passage of Hurricane Dorian, top, and the same area on Sept. 5, 2019, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, bottom. (Satellite image Â©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP) AP
Fullscreen
This satellite photo combo provided by Maxar Technologies, shows the northwest area of Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco, Bahamas, on Oct. 25, 2018, before it was ravaged by the forces of Hurricane Dorian, top, and the same area on Sept. 5, 2019, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, bottom. (Satellite image Â©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP)
This satellite photo combo provided by Maxar Technologies, shows the northwest area of Marsh Harbor, Great Abaco, Bahamas, on Oct. 25, 2018, before it was ravaged by the forces of Hurricane Dorian, top, and the same area on Sept. 5, 2019, after the passage of Hurricane Dorian, bottom. (Satellite image Â©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP) AP
Fullscreen
The portico of a house destroyed by Hurricane Dorian is the only thing that stands of the structure, destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. At least 30 people died in the hurricane and the number could be "significantly higher," Bahamian health minister Duane Sands told The Associated Press in a telephone interview late Thursday. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
The portico of a house destroyed by Hurricane Dorian is the only thing that stands of the structure, destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. At least 30 people died in the hurricane and the number could be "significantly higher," Bahamian health minister Duane Sands told The Associated Press in a telephone interview late Thursday. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Ramon Espinosa, AP
Fullscreen
A man cries after discovering his shattered house and not knowing anything about his 8 relatives who lived in the house, missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A man cries after discovering his shattered house and not knowing anything about his 8 relatives who lived in the house, missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Ramon Espinosa, AP
Fullscreen
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over a house destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. At least 30 people died in the hurricane and the number could be "significantly higher," Bahamian health minister Duane Sands told The Associated Press in a telephone interview late Thursday. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over a house destroyed by Hurricane Dorian, in High Rock, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. At least 30 people died in the hurricane and the number could be "significantly higher," Bahamian health minister Duane Sands told The Associated Press in a telephone interview late Thursday. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Ramon Espinosa, AP
Fullscreen
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) Jason Lee, AP
Fullscreen
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
A tornado touched down in the The Farm at Brunswick County in Carolina Shores, N.C. on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, damaging homes ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) Jason Lee, AP
Fullscreen
Floodwaters swirl around a storm drain as heavy rain falls from Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Floodwaters swirl around a storm drain as heavy rain falls from Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) Jason Lee, AP
Fullscreen
Jack and Linda Hodgkiss look at a tree that fell across Bayshore Drive in Little River, S.C., possibly caused by one of the tornados that past through the area as Hurricane Dorian approached South Carolina on Thursday., Sept. 5, 2019. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP)
Jack and Linda Hodgkiss look at a tree that fell across Bayshore Drive in Little River, S.C., possibly caused by one of the tornados that past through the area as Hurricane Dorian approached South Carolina on Thursday., Sept. 5, 2019. (Jason Lee/The Sun News via AP) Jason Lee, AP
Fullscreen
Hurricane watchers look over the Isle of Palms connector at a sailboat that came loose during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
Hurricane watchers look over the Isle of Palms connector at a sailboat that came loose during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C., Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Mic Smith) Mic Smith, AP
Fullscreen
Dominion Energy crews from northern Virginia stage their trucks at the Hampton Coliseum parking lot in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in Hampton, Va. (Jonathon Gruenke
Dominion Energy crews from northern Virginia stage their trucks at the Hampton Coliseum parking lot in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in Hampton, Va. (Jonathon Gruenke Jonathon Gruenke, AP
Fullscreen
Residents of the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, N.C., discuss the path of Hurricane Dorian's waterspout after it ripped through their community on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Julia Wall/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)
Residents of the Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, N.C., discuss the path of Hurricane Dorian's waterspout after it ripped through their community on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Julia Wall/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS) Julia Wall, TNS
Fullscreen
The Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C., is pounded with waves as Hurricane Dorian churns up the ocean before its arrival on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Julia Wall/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)
The Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C., is pounded with waves as Hurricane Dorian churns up the ocean before its arrival on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. (Julia Wall/Raleigh News & Observer/TNS) Julia Wall, TNS
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    More: Mr Never Wrong: Storm spat underscores Trump’s mindset

    More: ‘I feel like Job’: Hurricane lays waste to homes in Bahamas

    More: 4th time in 4 years: It's hurricane evacuation time in US

    “Lots of people are getting water starting in their homes,” Lanier added. “I have been here 32 years and not seen this.”

    As of 9 a.m. EDT, Dorian was moving northeast at 14 mph (22 kph). It is expected to remain a hurricane as it sweeps up the Eastern Seaboard on Friday and Saturday, far enough offshore that its hurricane-force winds are unlikely to reach land.

    More than 370,000 people were without electricity in the Carolinas and Virginia as Dorian moved up the coast.

    At least four people were killed in the Southeast. All were men in Florida or North Carolina who died in falls or by electrocution while trimming trees, putting up storm shutters or otherwise getting ready for the hurricane.

    On the Outer Banks, forecasters said large and destructive waves could reach nearly to the ceilings of one-story structures along the 200-mile (320-kilometer) string of islands.

    “Do not let your guard down,” Dare County emergency managers warned people who insisted on riding out the storm.

    As Dorian closed in, many people on the Outer Banks tied down their boats, removed objects from their yards that could blow away, and hunkered down. Warner said about half the 1,000 residents of Ocracoke stuck it out.

    At the start of the week, Dorian slammed the Bahamas with 185 mph (295 kph) winds, killing at least 30 people and obliterating countless homes. From there, it swept past Florida and Georgia at a relatively safe distance, then sideswiped the Carolinas on Thursday, spinning off tornadoes that peeled away roofs and flipped recreational vehicles.

    Still, the damage was far less than feared in many parts of the Carolinas, including historic Charleston, South Carolina, which is prone to flooding even from ordinary storms, and Wilmington, North Carolina, the state’s biggest coastal city.

    “We prepared for the worst and that didn’t happen. That’s OK. I was a little worried back when it was a Category 3. We got lucky,” said Ross Page, who walked his dogs in downtown Wilmington on Friday morning.

    Joseph Pawlick went out to rake leaves, twigs and other debris blown from the sidewalk outside his downtown Wilmington home. “I slept like a baby last night. This, thankfully, was not bad,” he said.

    — Associated Press reporters Meg Kinnard in Charleston, South Carolina; Russ Bynum in Tybee Island, Georgia; Skip Foreman in Charlotte, North Carolina; Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; Jeff Martin in Atlanta; Seth Borenstein in Washington; and David Koenig in Dallas contributed to this report.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/09/06/weakened-dorian-howls-north-carolinas-outer-banks/40087479/