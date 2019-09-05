Births for Friday, Sept. 6
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Amy Myers and Wes Hallman: of York, Sept. 3, a daughter.
Jensen Miller and Patrick Hilbert: of Mount Wolf, Sept. 4, a son.
Heather (Barbour) and Joseph Slonaker: of Red Lion, Sept. 4, a son.
Angelica Latorre-Davita and Jose Rodriguez: of York City, Sept. 4, a son.
Jenna (Jenkins) and Kevin McMaster: of York, Sept. 4, a daughter.
