Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amy Myers and Wes Hallman: of York, Sept. 3, a daughter.

Jensen Miller and Patrick Hilbert: of Mount Wolf, Sept. 4, a son.

Heather (Barbour) and Joseph Slonaker: of Red Lion, Sept. 4, a son.

Angelica Latorre-Davita and Jose Rodriguez: of York City, Sept. 4, a son.

Jenna (Jenkins) and Kevin McMaster: of York, Sept. 4, a daughter.

