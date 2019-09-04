CLOSE Master Gardener Deb Carman talks about the importance of native plants to butterflies and moths John A. Pavoncello, 717-505-5449/@Jpavoncello

York County gardeners looking to add some native flora to their gardens will have a chance to shop for plants at a bargain-price yard sale this weekend.

The Penn State Master Gardeners of York County are selling more than two dozen varieties of native flowers, grasses and shade plants from a garden beside the Pleasant Acres annex in a plant rescue.

"We’re kind of excited about repurposing some things and also getting some homes for these needy plants so they can continue to protect wildlife and serve the ecosystem," said Connie Schmotzer, consumer horticulture educator for Penn State Extension York County.

The sale will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Pleasant Acres annex building, 112 Pleasant Acres Road in Springettsbury Township.

Plants from the Penn State Master Gardeners garden at the Pleasant Acres Annex will be sold on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Photo: submitted)

The master gardeners will dig up the plants and place them in plastic grocery bags with soil and a little bit of water, Schmotzer said. Each bag will cost $5. Various office items will also be for sale.

Plants for sale will include blue grama grass, woodland sunflower, Virginia mountain mint, wild petunia and aromatic astor, among others.

The plants are ecologically friendly and don't require pesticides or fertilizer, Schmotzer said.

The offices housed at the Pleasant Acres annex building, including Penn State Extension York County, will be moving to a new building by the end of the year.

"The gardens obviously can’t go with us, so that’s why are having the sale," Schmotzer said.

If you go: Sales will not begin until 8:30 a.m. Saturday, and shoppers should bring either cash or checks. Credit cards will not be accepted.

For more information, visit the Facebook page for the Native Plant Sale and & Yard Sale.

