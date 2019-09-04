A Cumberland County man crossing Route 15 in Carroll Township was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, according to police.

Carroll Township Police said in a news release that the man, 27, was trying to cross the highway in the 800 block of southbound Route 15 when he was hit by the vehicle about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Sgt. David Smith said the vehicle that hit the man was a sedan.

“We’re still trying to figure out what occurred there," Smith said. He said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The Cumberland County Coroner's office identified the man as Samuel Miller, of Enola.

He was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital in Cumberland County where he was pronounced dead about 9:30 p.m.

His cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries, with the manner accidental.

Smith said the area of the road was closed for about five hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Carroll Township Police at 717-432-3317 or through York County 911 at 717-854-5571.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

