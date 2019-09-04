Local obituaries for Wednesday, Sept. 4
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Borror, Ruth
Crowl, Donald
Dietz, Hilda
Donnelly, Richard
Falkler, Lois
Fuhrman, Mary
Gerlitzki, Charles
Hyle, Walter
Iberl, Tyler
Lease, Damon
Mackley, Juanita
Martz, Ronald
Miller, Louise
Moore, James
Reever, Vincent
Ryan, Ray
Shifflet, Albert
Updegraff, Debra
Yohe, Donna
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/09/04/local-obituaries-wednesday-sept-4/2202191001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.