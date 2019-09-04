Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Crash slowing traffic on I-83 near Route 30
A crash on Interstate 83 is slowing traffic near the Route 30 exit Wednesday morning, according to 511pa.com.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Crash slowing traffic on I-83 near Route 30
A crash on Interstate 83 is slowing traffic near the Route 30 exit Wednesday morning, according to 511pa.com.
The website reported that the crash is closing one lane on I-83 southbound just south of the Exit 21 for Route 30.
The crash was reported 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, according to York County 911.
Traffic is backed up for about four miles in the southbound lane at about 7:55 a.m., according to 511pa.com's traffic map.
Traffic on Route 30 getting onto I-83 southbound is also backed up.
Check back later for updates.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/09/04/crash-slowing-traffic-83-near-route-30/2207191001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.