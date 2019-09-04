A crash is closing one lane on Interstate 83 near Route 30 Wednesday morning. The lane closure caused a nearly four-mile backup. Photo courtesy of 511pa.com. (Photo: Submitted)

A crash on Interstate 83 is slowing traffic near the Route 30 exit Wednesday morning, according to 511pa.com.

The website reported that the crash is closing one lane on I-83 southbound just south of the Exit 21 for Route 30.

The crash was reported 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, according to York County 911.

Traffic is backed up for about four miles in the southbound lane at about 7:55 a.m., according to 511pa.com's traffic map.

Traffic on Route 30 getting onto I-83 southbound is also backed up.

Check back later for updates.

A crash is closing one lane on Interstate 83 near Route 30 Wednesday morning. The lane closure caused a nearly four-mile backup. Photo courtesy of 511pa.com. (Photo: Submitted)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/09/04/crash-slowing-traffic-83-near-route-30/2207191001/