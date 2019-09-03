. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Aug. 19 through Aug. 23:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Great Wall - Inspected Aug. 20

o An employee's beverage container screw cap was observed on the bain marie, a food preparation area.

o Observed wet wiping cloths in all areas of food preparation and kitchen, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Observed foods stored in dirty dish pans not approved for contact with food. Single use cans are being reused as food containers.

o Observed raw, cooked, and dry foods unprotected in three basin sink area which is subject to potential contamination.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility such as egg rolls, breaded fried chicken etc and held for more than 24 hours, located in the in the walk in cooler, is not being date marked.

o Observed rice cooking equipment / pans, in the kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

o Observed cooking/storage/preparation equipment, in all areas, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

o Old food residue and cleaning supplies observed in the hand wash sink, indicating uses other than hand washing.

o Walk in cooler condensation hose draining into a three gallon bucket that is filled with dirty, slimy stagnant water.

o Screened door to the outside, located in the rear area of the food facility is not self-closing and/or is being propped open.

o Observed cardboard boxes and plastic trash thrown outside back screen door and not disposed of properly.

o Floors and walls under and behind all equipment in food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, encrusted with grease and food debris.

o Observed insecticide Raid ant and roach killer in the three basin sink area, not labeled by the manufacturer as approved for use in a food facility.

o Many foods in the packed walk in cooler area stored open with no covering.

o Raw chicken and raw shell eggs are stored above raw shrimp and beef in the walk in cooler.

o Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods such as sauces, vegetables etc in the walk in cooler.

o Observed open bags of bulk dry ingredients stored in an extremely unclean area, directly under insect webbing and a crumbling wall to left of the rear exit door.

o Observed bags of bulk dry foods stored directly on the floor in customer seating area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Observed bus pan of raw meat stored directly on the floor under the wok cooker, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

o Dishpan holding approximately five pounds of breaded and cooked chicken was held at 92°F, on a preparation table beside the wok station, rather than 41°F or below as required.

o Large strainer holding cooked/fried rice 87°F observed directly on a barrel in the wok area.

o Strainer of cooked noodles 87°F on a table next to the three basin sink. Foods were discarded and denatured. Approximate weight 16 lb and value $30 provided by manager.

o Manual ware washing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

o Shelving, equipment, walls, floors, ceiling, equipment door handles, refrigeration/freezer interior and gaskets, walk in cooler shelving, floors, and all other non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

o Non-food contact surfaces of food storage containers are not being cleaned to remove visible food and dirt prior to reuse.

o Uncovered stainless steel vat of filthy liquid observed in water heater room.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to proper/safe storage and temperature of foods.

o Exposed food preparation observed in three basin sink area under insect webbing, dirty walls and ceiling within three feet of propped open screen door and subject to potential contamination.

o Time in lieu of temperature being used as a control for potentially hazardous foods, but fried rice, breaded fried chicken and cooked noodles observed being held for more than 4 hours. Manager stated these items were removed from refrigeration at open and are returned to refrigeration after lunch. Foods are not timed or dated. Provided training again on proper storage of potentially hazardous foods.

o Bottom of upright freezer is covered in frozen condensate and old food and is in need of defrost and cleaning.

o Cutting blade of table mounted can opener was observed to have filth and food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Cooking equipment not being cleaned every 24 hrs.

o Wall in the bulk dry food storage area, is deteriorating and crumbling and in need of repair.

IN COMPLIANCE:

Inspected Aug. 19

Rt. 30 Seafood, Thomasville

Grace UMC, Shrewsbury

CVS, Shrewsbury

Inspected Aug. 20

Ollie's Bargain Outlet, West Manchester

Kentucky Fried Chicken, Hanover

Hanover Middle School, Hanover

Aldus Brewing Company, Hanover

Aldi, East York

3 Hogs BBQ, Hanover

Inspected Aug. 21

Tom's Vegetable Company, Hellam

Skip & Penny's Country Catering, Hanover

Porky's Place BBQ Catering, Hellam

Lion's Mini Mart, Red Lion

Friends of Kreutz Creek Library, Hellam

Dan's Cooking Can, Hellam

Bricker's French Fries, Dover

Beef It Up, Hanover

Inspected Aug. 22

Market Cafe, Dover

Bake My Day Cafe, Dover

Market House Meats, Dover

Inspected Aug. 23

York Union Rescue Mission Barn, York City

York Union Rescue Mission, York City

William L. Miller Produce, East York

The Well, York City

Snyder's, East York

S. Clyde Weaver, East York

Paul Sensenig, East York

Honeybee Shoppe, East York

Fu Chao, York City

Broadway Minimart, Hanover

Breneman's, East York

Bird In-Hand Bakery, East York

Bike Mike's Crab House & Grill, Hanover

