York City Police and Pennsylvania State Police were at the scene of an officer-involved shooting Monday, Sept. 2, near the intersection of North Duke and East North streets in York City. Police were responding to a reported trespasser when the shooting occurred. (Photo: Lindsey O'Laughlin)

York City Police officers shot one person on Monday afternoon while responding to a trespassing report, police said.

At 2:53 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, police went to the area of North Duke and North streets for a trespassing report, police said in a news release.

At the scene, officers tried to stop the trespasser, and the person displayed a gun. Officers fired at the suspect, striking the person at least once in the leg.

The person was taken to York Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, police said.

Police did not identify the alleged trespasser.

A large section of the parking lot adjacent to the York Towne House apartment building was cordoned off with police tape.

The incident occurred just down the street from the Yorktown Mall shopping plaza, in the 100 block of North Duke Street, where an Aug. 23 fire caused $5 million in damage across nine stores and shut down the Panaderia Bakery.

As of 4:30 p.m Monday, North Street and part of North Duke Street were shut down while York City Police and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the scene.

