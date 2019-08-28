Traffic will be affected next week while crews begin work on North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that the project to widen North Hills Road begins Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. starting Wednesday while crews begin to resurface and widen a section of the road.

The work is being done to add another northbound lane between Industrial Highway and Route 30 and to add two right-turn lanes onto Route 30 eastbound from North Hills Road, according to the release.

PennDOT said eventually crews will have a long-term traffic pattern which will allow for two lanes of traffic while work is being done.

The North Hills Road work is expected to be completed by November 2020.

North Hills Road will be limited to one lane during the day starting Wednesday, Sept. 4, as crews begin to work on widening the road. Photo courtesy of Google Maps. (Photo: Submitited)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/28/work-north-hills-road-begin-sept-4/2139222001/