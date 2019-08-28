Police: Southern York County woman killed in one-vehicle crash
A southern York County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Hopewell Township, according to state police.
Wendy Sleeger, 43, of the New Park area, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11:55 a.m. crash on Wednesday, Aug. 28, state police said in a news release.
According to police, Sleeger was driving eastbound in the 9400 block of Blue Ball Road, not far from the intersection of Lutz Road, when she lost control of her Pontiac Sunfire.
Her car collided with an embankment on the opposite side of the road, flipped and landed on its roof, police said.
Sleeger was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
She was partially ejected from the car during the crash, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.
— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.