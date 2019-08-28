Buy Photo State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the 9400 block of Blue Ball Road in East Hopewell Township, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Google Earth image (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A southern York County woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Hopewell Township, according to state police.

Wendy Sleeger, 43, of the New Park area, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 11:55 a.m. crash on Wednesday, Aug. 28, state police said in a news release.

According to police, Sleeger was driving eastbound in the 9400 block of Blue Ball Road, not far from the intersection of Lutz Road, when she lost control of her Pontiac Sunfire.

Her car collided with an embankment on the opposite side of the road, flipped and landed on its roof, police said.

Sleeger was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

She was partially ejected from the car during the crash, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

