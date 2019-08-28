State police will be offering free child seat inspection to residents next month.

Police said the inspections will take place at the Loganville barracks at 101 N. Main St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Troopers will show residents how to install car seats or booster seats.

Those who wish to attend are asked to bring the car seat instructions and their vehicle manual.

Buy Photo Oskar Buttiens, 3, hands his mother Sarah, of Shrewsbury Township, a crayon he received during the Safe Kids York County child seat safety check as Alice Price of WellSpan Health checks the fit of his car seat at the Kohl's parking lot in Springettsbury Township Thursday, July 12, 2018. The Safe Kids Buckle Up team included representatives from the Center for Traffic Safety, WellSpan Health, Springettsbury Township Police, York Area United Fire and Rescue and Pennsylvania State Police. Car seat safety checks in your area can be found by calling Safe Kids York County at 888-232-SAFE (7233). Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/28/child-car-seat-inspection-set-september/2139283001/