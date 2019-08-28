Child car seat inspection set for September
State police will be offering free child seat inspection to residents next month.
Police said the inspections will take place at the Loganville barracks at 101 N. Main St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.
Troopers will show residents how to install car seats or booster seats.
Those who wish to attend are asked to bring the car seat instructions and their vehicle manual.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/28/child-car-seat-inspection-set-september/2139283001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.