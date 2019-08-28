LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

State police will be offering free child seat inspection to residents next month.

Police said the inspections will take place at the Loganville barracks at 101 N. Main St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Troopers will show residents how to install car seats or booster seats. 

Those who wish to attend are asked to bring the car seat instructions and their vehicle manual.

