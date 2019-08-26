Emergency crews respond to a crash on Route 15 in Franklin Township Sunday, Aug. 25. An Adams County man was killed in the crash. (Photo: Curt Werner, Dillsburg Banner)

An Adams County man died after the car he was in struck a truck on Route 15 in Franklin Township on Sunday night, according to authorities.

York County Coroner Pam Gay identified the man as 24-year-old Kyle Zepp, of Littlestown.

Northern York County Regional Police said in a news release that a Ford F-250 truck was traveling east on Clearsprings Road when the driver drove through a stop sign at the intersection with Route 15.

He entered the road and was struck by a Toyota Camry going southbound on Route 15, according to police.

The crash happened about 5:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 62-year-old Franklin Township man, was ejected from the truck, the release states. He was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The woman driving the Camry, a 19-year-old from Fairfield, Adams County, was conscious and alert when first responders arrived, according to the release. She was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital as well.

The coroner's office said Zepp, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26.

An autopsy for Zepp is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police at 717-292-3647, 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

