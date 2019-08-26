. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Aug. 12 through Aug. 16:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Clair's Family Restaurant - Inspected Aug. 14

o Can opener blade and measuring cups, food contact surfaces, observed with residue, and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Personal belongings stored on shelves with food and food contact equipment, instead of being stored in designated area.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Sponges observed in the ware wash area being used to clean food contact surfaces.

o Observed ovens, throughout kitchen, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

o Gaskets throughout facility observed with food debris and residue build-up and were not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed equipment (toasters, dish racks, empty food containers) stored in back storage area and fryer basket in basement, directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

o Observed clean utensils stored in container that has food debris and residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed raw meat stored next to Ready to Eat peaches on shelf in outside walk-in refrigerator.

o Food located at the steam table and kettles stored open with no covering.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located throughout facility, is not being date marked.

o Cardboard used under microwave and on shelving in outside walk-in refrigerator, not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

o Ansul system at cook line not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dust and residue.

o Sides of equipment, non-food contact surfaces, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

o Fans and ventilation systems throughout facility observed with static dust.

o Hood baffles at prep area observed with static dust.

o Food Employee observed handling soiled equipment, then handling clean equipment without properly washing hand between tasks. (COS)

o Observed food items, including bag in box soda, and food contact equipment stored under sewer line in basement.

o Serving/Cooking utensils observed on drying table are not in good repair or condition.

o Handwash sink used for other purposes than handwashing, such as a dump sink and fill station.

o Plumbing system not maintained in good repair - observed pipe leaking at the 3-compartment sink. Observed drain in basement to be leaking. No air gaps at drain in basement. Observed condensation throughout piping in basement.

o Floors under equipment throughout kitchen area and in basement are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

IN COMPLIANCE:

Inspected Aug. 12

York Street Beverage, Hanover

Sweet Frog, Hanover

Inspected Aug. 13

YWCA of Hanover, Hanover

St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Hanover

Krua Thai Cafe, Dallastown

Hanover Railside, Hanover

Inspected Aug. 14

UPMC Memorial Hospital, West Manchester

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/26/latest-york-county-food-inspections-one-out-compliance/2122340001/