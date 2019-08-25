LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Chelsea (Felton) and Nicholas Crue: of Felton, August 22, a son.

Ciera Reisinger and Jayquann  Burkett: of York, August 25, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/25/births-monday-august-26/2116173001/