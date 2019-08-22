Local and state police throughout York County will be conducting DUI checkpoints and roving patrols through Labor Day.

The efforts are part of the national Impaired Driving Crackdown which began Aug. 14 and will continue through Sept. 2., according to a news release from the Center for Traffic Safety.

This year's enforcement efforts are focused on finding people driving under the influence of drugs, the release states.

Adams and Lancaster counties will also see the same enforcement.

DUI logo (Photo: Submitted)

