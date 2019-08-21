Severe thunderstorms could hit York County once again Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms with winds of 60 mph or greater and hail are possible the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Heavy rainfall of more than an inch within a half an hour to an hour period could also happen when several storms hit the same area, according to the weather service.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

