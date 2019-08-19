York County will be under a heat advisory Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said York County will be under the advisory from at 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

Heat index values will be above 100 because of temperatures around 90, according to the weather service.

The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor activity at that time.

The weather service urges people to limit or reschedule outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated.

There is a high of 93 Monday.

Lancaster County is included in the advisory as well.

Buy Photo Yorkers spend a hot day cooling off in Muddy Creek at Muddy Creek Forks, Sunday, July 1, 2018, John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/19/heat-advisory-issued-york-county-monday/2050073001/