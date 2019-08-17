Rutter's has installed video gaming terminals at its location at 2125 Susquehanna Trail in York. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Rutter's store in York is the site of the company's first gambling machines, the company announced Friday.

The five machines were installed at the chain's location at 2125 Susquehanna Trail as part of a deal with Marquee by Penn, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, according to a press Rutter's release.

The partnership is expected to result in more than 10 gaming locations at Rutter's stores by year's end. Three of those locations are expected to open within a month at locations in Port Royal, Duncansville and West Manchester .

The video gaming terminals are available to anyone 21 and older, according to recently enacted regulations stemming from a law passed in 2017, which legalized gambling at truck stops.

Proponents argued the measure would generate substantial state revenue.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/17/rutters-installs-first-video-gaming-terminals-york-shop/2039184001/