Friends of Camp Security has invited visitors to tour the camp's archaeological site and learn about the work volunteers are doing to uncover the past.

Camp Security's Public Day will take place Aug. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors interested in attending the event are asked to park at Good News Free Will Baptist Church, located at 530 Locust Grove Rd. A shuttle to the camp site will be provided.

Several presentations throughout the day will discuss the work happening at the site, as well as a brief history lesson on Camp Security.

These presentations will happen at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

In addition, volunteers will be at the dig site excavating and demonstrating to the public the investigation process for uncovering artifacts.

Reproductions of documents from the 1781 to 1783 prisoner of war camp and other artifacts will be on display to the public.

A rain date is slated for Aug. 29.

Camp Security's excavation this year began on Aug. 5, and aims to determine if the location of a Revolutionary-era war camp has been found.

Last year, nine anomalies were discovered during a preliminary investigation by Shippensburg University that are "indicative" of a trench that could reveal the camp site, researchers said.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," said John Crawmer, the lead archaeologist with Camp Security. "These things are not guaranteed until we go into the field and test them."

Site excavations are expected to continue into September.

