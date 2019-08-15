Local obituaries for Thursday, Aug. 15
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Beck, Tracy
Bojarski, Edward
Crabtree, Christine
Dettinger, Ruth
Eurich, George
Fink, Marvin
Lookingbill, Philip
Miller, Thomas
Payne, Steven
Reid, Marcia
Richardson, Roger
Sipling, Anthony
Sprankle, Scott
Thompson, Phyllis
Urey, Robert
Wilson, Erma
Zeiders, Stanford
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/15/local-obituaries-thursday-august-15/2012407001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.