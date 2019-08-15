Goodguys 1st Grundy Insurance Great American Nationals (Photo: Betsy Bennett)

Goodguys Rod & Customs Association is coming to York this weekend for an automotive festival.

The world's largest hot rodding association was founded in 1983, making this its 36th year, according to Betsy Bennett, Goodguys' communications director.

"There's a lot of things to do besides looking at the cars," Bennett said. "A lot of tire screeching and a lot of sound really brings a lot to these events."

The festival will display about 2,000 cars, made in 1987 or older, from 25 states and two Canadian provinces, according to Bennett.

There will be races and contests as well as kid zones, Bennett said.

"Our events are all about action and activity and motion, so when they come to an event, we have the cars on display but also racing and competition, so we have a full-scale automotive event," Bennett said.

When asked how many people will be attending, Bennett said she's hoping to have a "good balance" from the York area and beyond.

Goodguys publishes The Goodguys Gazette, a monthly magazine that reaches around 70,000 people worldwide, according to Bennett.

Goodguys 1st Grundy Insurance Great American Nationals runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m . to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16-18, at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Ave.

Spectator tickets are $18 for adults, $8 for kids 7-12, free for children 6 and under, and parking is $5. For more information, go to Goodguys Rod & Custom Association.

