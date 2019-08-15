Births for Friday, August 16
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ava (Babcock) and Todd Elicker: of Stewartstown, August 11, a daughter.
Lisa (Dycus) and John Markle: of Glen Rock, August 13, a son.
Stephanie (Sink) and Kevin Reece: of Thomasville, August 14, a daughter.
Isabella Gonzalez and Jose Gonzalez: of York, August 14, a son.
Hope (Mort) and Joshua Reed: of New Oxford, August 14, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/15/births-friday-august-16/2024005001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.