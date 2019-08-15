Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ava (Babcock) and Todd Elicker: of Stewartstown, August 11, a daughter.

Lisa (Dycus) and John Markle: of Glen Rock, August 13, a son.

Stephanie (Sink) and Kevin Reece: of Thomasville, August 14, a daughter.

Isabella Gonzalez and Jose Gonzalez: of York, August 14, a son.

Hope (Mort) and Joshua Reed: of New Oxford, August 14, a son.

