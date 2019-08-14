Buy Photo A proposed widening project for Interstate 83 may end up consuming part of Fayfield Park in Springettsbury Township. Plans include widening a five mile stretch from four lanes to eight. Tuesday, May 7, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A three-mile stretch of Interstate 83 will be undergoing repairs beginning 9 p.m. Monday.

The construction spanning from Mt. Rose Avenue in Springettsbury Township to North George Street in Manchester Townshipwill be occurring in the northbound lanes.

During work hours, PennDOT said travelers may encounter short-term, singe-lane closures in either direction through the work zone five or six nights a week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The $5.4 million construction project includes a roadway base repair, bridge deck patching, milling the top layer of asphalt and painting new pavement markings.

