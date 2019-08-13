LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Keysi (Arlin) Espinosa Alcantara and Angel Alcantara Salazar: of York, August 12, a daughter.

Kayla (Beck) and Matthew Hoover: of York, August 12, a daughter.

Erica and Alex Howard: of Red Lion, August 12, a son.

Jocelyn Holloway and Jon Evans: of York, August 12, a son.

Karlee (Shubert) and John Kuchtiak: of Hanover, August 12, a daughter.

