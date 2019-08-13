Buy Photo . (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

A crash on Interstate 83 northbound has traffic backed up for miles on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash is at the Emigsville exit, exit 24, according to 511pa.com. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation website says there is a lane restriction.

Traffic appears to be stopped as far south as Route 30.

A four-vehicle crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the site, according to York County 911 dispatches and the Southern PA Incident Network.

Fire police are on the scene.

