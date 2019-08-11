Tatiana Perez, right, chooses a book with her son Santiago Salazar, 1, both of York City, from The Bug Lady during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Russalina "The Smoothie Queen" Nolden, left, of Russy's Sweet Treats, serves York City Mayor Michael Helfrich his smoothies during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
From right, Honor Smith, 12, Tas'mire Price, 10, and Jayda Price, 11, all of York City, look on as spin art is made during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Honor Smith, 12, left, puts out his hands to hold a tarantula while Jayda Price, 11, both of York City, look on while visiting The Bug Man's booth during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
