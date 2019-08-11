LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The annual Labor Day festival has been announced for York City, bringing a day of food, fireworks, musical performances and fun to York County residents. 

The festival is slated for 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Kiwanis Lake, located at the intersection of Parkway Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Featured performers at the festival include Amber Nadine, the Beaver Street Band and Scarlet Rose.

This year's festival will also include face painting, henna tattoos and various amusement rides.

The Labor Day festival will take place rain or shine.

PHOTOS: Labor Day Festival in York City
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Nasir Salisbury, 12, left, and Ciara Greer, 9, both of York City, joust during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Nasir Salisbury, 12, left, and Ciara Greer, 9, both of York City, joust during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Tatiana Perez, right, chooses a book with her son Santiago Salazar, 1, both of York City, from The Bug Lady during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Tatiana Perez, right, chooses a book with her son Santiago Salazar, 1, both of York City, from The Bug Lady during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Russalina "The Smoothie Queen" Nolden, left, of Russy's Sweet Treats, serves York City Mayor Michael Helfrich his smoothies during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Russalina "The Smoothie Queen" Nolden, left, of Russy's Sweet Treats, serves York City Mayor Michael Helfrich his smoothies during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
From right, Honor Smith, 12, Tas'mire Price, 10, and Jayda Price, 11, all of York City, look on as spin art is made during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
From right, Honor Smith, 12, Tas'mire Price, 10, and Jayda Price, 11, all of York City, look on as spin art is made during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Jose Marin, 4, of York City, glides down the inflatable slide during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Jose Marin, 4, of York City, glides down the inflatable slide during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Honor Smith, 12, left, puts out his hands to hold a tarantula while Jayda Price, 11, both of York City, look on while visiting The Bug Man's booth during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Honor Smith, 12, left, puts out his hands to hold a tarantula while Jayda Price, 11, both of York City, look on while visiting The Bug Man's booth during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Extremity performs during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Extremity performs during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Extremity performs during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Extremity performs during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Extremity performs during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Extremity performs during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Extremity performs during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Extremity performs during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Extremity performs during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Extremity performs during the Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buy Photo
Labor Day Festival at Kiwanis Lake in York City, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    — Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/11/annual-labor-day-festival-announced-york-city/1981136001/