The annual Labor Day festival has been announced for York City, bringing a day of food, fireworks, musical performances and fun to York County residents.

The festival is slated for 3-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Kiwanis Lake, located at the intersection of Parkway Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Featured performers at the festival include Amber Nadine, the Beaver Street Band and Scarlet Rose.

This year's festival will also include face painting, henna tattoos and various amusement rides.

The Labor Day festival will take place rain or shine.

