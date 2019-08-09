Buy Photo Ellie Hertig of York City choses a book while on a field trip with her class from Lincoln Intermediate Unit at Martin Library in York City Thursday, October 18, 2018. The library was named "Library of the Year" at the Pennsylvania Library Association Annual Conference. Statewide nominations were considered with Martin chosen as the first library in Pennsylvania to earn the award. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County Libraries will be able to further enhance programming with the help of a $2 million state grant.

State Rep. Stan Saylor, R-Windsor, announced Aug. 1 the Pennsylvania's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant was awarded to York County Libraries.

Libraries that will utilize the grant are Kaltreider-Benfer Library in Red Lion, Martin Library in York City and Kreutz Creek Library in Hellam Township.

Robert Lambert, president of York County Libraries, said the common thread for the needs of the county libraries was more space, additional programs for teenagers and an increase in technology.

"It's way overdue," Lambert said. "We're excited and we're looking forward to the future."

Funds for Kaltreider-Benfer Library will go to create an expansion space for the children's section and to establish a teen center and area for private studying and reading.

With help from the grant, the library will expand 14,000 square feet.

Buy Photo Positive Energy Arts Dance Camp dancers give a final performance following the five week session at Martin Library in York City, Friday, July 26, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Donald Dellinger, the director of the library, said he is most excited about being able to double the space for the children's section to make it more lively and engaging.

"Children's services is really a hallmark of what we do here in Red Lion," Dellinger said. "By doubling that space and making it more child friendly, it's really going to be transformative — we couldn't do it without the grant."

Similarly, the grant will be helping Martin Library with renovations to expand a teen area with digital media labs, an open community space and a place for hands-on learning for children, according to the release.

Additionally, Kreutz Creek Library will be moving out of an emergency trailer and into the old Hellam Township building.

The library is located in a former Federal Emergency Management Agency trailer that was used the Hurricane Agnes in 1972. With construction for a new Hellam Township building taking place, officials donated the old building as a place to house the library.

Buy Photo Parker Mann, 4, of Springettsbury Township, plays the cajon during a "Silly Sounds" program at the Kreutz Creek Library Thursday, July 5, 2018. LearnListenPlay Mobile Music Education Executive Director Frank Coates, left, visited libraries in the area to present a variety of instruments including the cajon, didgeridoo and theremin to children attending. His company is based in Philadelphia. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The grant will also help the library's new facility bring in more computers and provide a new space to accommodate children, teenagers, adults and senior citizens.

"Outside of schools, brick-and-mortar libraries serve as the educational system,” Saylor said in a release. “They are not just a place to read, but also to find a job or fill out a resume. The libraries are the foundation of our communities."

