Buy Photo

Central York High School junior Ainsley Buia checks her positioning during a Panther Marching Band practice at the school Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Band members participated in a "color war" during the session, with class members wearing the grade's designated color. Prizes were awarded for costume creativity. Band members were completing the week's main band camp schedule which is comprised of daily 10-hour sessions. They practice without instruments while learning the show's choreography. The first football game is Aug. 23 at West York. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)