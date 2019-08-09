Starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, drivers will not be able to turn left onto Route 15 or cross over it from Golf Course Road or Range End Road. Photo courtesy of Google Maps. (Photo: Submitted)

Drivers will notice new traffic restrictions Tuesday when attempting to turn onto U.S. Route 15 in Carroll Township.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that starting Tuesday, Aug. 13, drivers on Golf Course Road and Range End Road will no longer be able to turn left onto Route 15.

Additionally, motorists will not be allowed to cross over Route 15.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said the new restrictions are permanent and part of a larger project to address traffic patterns in that area.

Motorists will still be able to turn right onto Route 15.

That project is expected to be up for bid in January, he said. PennDOT crews were able to do this as part early, according to Crochunis.

PennDOT said signs, delineators and temporary curbing will be used to help implement the traffic changes.

Traffic on Route 15 will not be changed.

