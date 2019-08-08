FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2015, file photo, former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives for an appeal hearing at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pa. Sandusky lost a bid for a new trial Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, but a Pennsylvania appeals court ordered him to be re-sentenced for a 45-count child molestation conviction. Superior Court on Tuesday said Sandusky was improperly sentenced using mandatory minimums. The 75-year-old former Penn State assistant football coach was sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years in state prison for sexual abuse of 10 boys. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Photo: Gene J. Puskar / AP)

HARRISBURG — Jerry Sandusky will be taken from prison to a central Pennsylvania courtroom next month for resentencing on his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, six months after a state appeals court ruled mandatory minimums had been improperly applied.

Judge John Foradora filed an order Wednesday scheduling the proceeding for Sept. 23 in the Centre County Courthouse.

Foradora also directed the county sheriff to arrange for the 75-year-old former Penn State assistant football coach to be transported to the hearing from his cell in the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.

Sandusky had been sentenced to 30 to 60 years for child molestation.

The state Supreme Court last month declined to grant him a chance to argue he deserves a new trial.

Sandusky was convicted of the sexual abuse of 10 boys.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/08/sandusky-resentenced-next-month-molestation-case/1954548001/