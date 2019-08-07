Thunderstorms possible Wednesday in York County
York County residents could see some strong thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service said strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail are possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening.
There is a 70% chance of rain during the day.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/07/thunderstorms-possible-wednesday-york-county/1941488001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.