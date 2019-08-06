Buy Photo As construction comes to a close, UPMC Pinnacle will begin moving operations to the new hospital on Innovation Drive. The new facility will start accepting emergency department patients August 18. Monday, August 5, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Memorial Hospital is preparing to move its operations from Spring Garden Township to a new facility in West Manchester Township that will be open to the public in a few weeks.

After a short transition spanning a few days, UPMC Pinnacle's new hospital at 1701 Innovation Drive will be ready for patients starting at 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.

"With patient safety being our top priority during the transition, multiple teams have been working tirelessly to ensure our new hospital is ready for opening day," said UPMC spokesperson Kendall Marcocci.

To successfully transition old services to the new facility, UPMC has been working with emergency medical service providers and area emergency departments, she said.

The move from old to new hospital will take place over a series of days beginning next week.

More: New Memorial Hospital on track for August opening, setting stage for more competition in York

More: Memorial Hospital owner puts Elmwood Mansion up for sale

Starting Aug. 11, the old UPMC Memorial Hospital will stop direct admissions from physicians, and any currently scheduled surgeries or procedures will continue as planned.

On Aug. 15, emergency medical service vehicles will stop bringing emergency patients to the old UPMC Memorial, and will transport to other hospitals in the area instead.

Walk-in emergency services will continue until Aug. 18, when the new facility will begin accepting emergency department patients and new walk-in patients, starting at 6 a.m.

York County spokesman Mark Walters confirmed that UPMC Memorial communicated the location change to the county.

"York County 911 and the York County Office of Emergency Management have been updating the address for anything pertinent to Memorial Hospital," he said. "We don't foresee any trouble on our end."

Marcocci said the primary reason for the move is a population boom in York County, resulting in an increase of requested medical services.

"During the last 20 years, UPMC Memorial Hospital saw the number of visits to its emergency department swell from 15,000 per year to about 45,000," she said. "And, births have increased from 300 per year to now 500 per year."

The new hospital location will also allow for an expansion in medical services, including heart catheterization labs, a larger emergency department and a critical care unit, Marcocci added.

With the grand opening growing closer, final construction is wrapping up.

Major construction of the hospital is complete, Marcocci said, but minor painting and cleaning will continue until the new hospital opens.

Furniture, equipment and supplies are also being received daily.

Construction for the new Memorial Hospital began in May 2016.

In addition to new labs and expanded operating rooms, the hospital will house 102 private rooms and 24 long-term acute care beds across the 127-acre property.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/08/06/memorial-hospitals-move-new-west-manchester-facility-begins-next-week/1920698001/