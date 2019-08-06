LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Crews are responding to a fire in York City Tuesday afternoon.

York City Fire Department posted on its Facebook that firefighters are battling a blaze in the 200 block of North Queen Street.

The fire was reported about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, according to York County 911.

Roads in the area are closed, and the department is urging people to avoid the area.

