Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Bridget and Chad Smith: of Dover, August 5, a daughter.

Megan (Priester) and Daniel Starr: of Felton, August 5, a daughter.

Jacquelyn Gutierrez and Aaron Burns: of Hanover, August 5, a daughter.

