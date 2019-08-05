. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or noncompliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected July 19 through July 29:

IN COMPLIANCE:

Inspected July 19, 2019

o Green Food Market, York City

o Family Dollar Store, York City

o Charles Ilyes Family, York City

o Caribe Grocery Store, York City

Inspected July 25, 2019

o USA & I Pizza, Newberry Township

o The Fish Market, York City

o Red Land Beer & Soda Outlet, Fairview Township

o Lee’s Food Market, York City

o K & D Grocery, York City

o Justin Work dba Central Market Pierogi, York City

Inspected July 29, 2019

o KFC-Taco Bell, Newberry Township

o Fountainblu Skating Arena, New Cumberland

