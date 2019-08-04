Births for Monday, August 5
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Renee (Shepperson) and Devin Cox: of York Township, August 1, a daughter.
Stacey (Conaway) and Jordan Wilhide: of Spring Grove, August 1, a son.
Megan (Pilat) and Andrew Trosky: of York, August 1, a son.
Sarah (Senft) and Dustin Peters: of Windsor, August 1, a son.
Michelle (Croucher) and David Cobler: of Etters, August 1, a son.
Jessica Boyd and Micheal Davis: of Fairfield, August 1, a daughter.
Danielle (Deardorff) and Shawnathan Winters: of Dover, August 2, a son.
Tori (Weston) and Michael Mackley: of Mount Wolf, Aug. 2, a daughter.
Megan (Hunsicker) and Tyler McClucas: of New Cumberland, Aug. 2, a son.
Erin (Day) and Ryan Kinard: of York, Aug. 3, a daughter.
Rashelle (Liberto) and Stephen Troyer: of Baltimore, Aug. 3, a son.
